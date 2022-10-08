Moola Celo EUR Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $7.93 Million (mCEUR)

Moola Celo EUR (mCEUR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Moola Celo EUR token can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00004973 BTC on exchanges. Moola Celo EUR has a total market capitalization of $7.93 million and $28,467.00 worth of Moola Celo EUR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Moola Celo EUR has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Moola Celo EUR Token Profile

Moola Celo EUR’s genesis date was October 31st, 2020. Moola Celo EUR’s total supply is 8,276,072 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,174,951 tokens. Moola Celo EUR’s official website is www.moola.market. The official message board for Moola Celo EUR is moolamarket.medium.com. Moola Celo EUR’s official Twitter account is @moola_market.

Buying and Selling Moola Celo EUR

According to CryptoCompare, “Moola Celo EUR (mCEUR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Celo platform. Moola Celo EUR has a current supply of 8,276,071.567 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Moola Celo EUR is 0.97199908 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $10,052.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.moola.market/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moola Celo EUR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moola Celo EUR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moola Celo EUR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

