Moola Celo Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $7.52 Million (mCELO)

Moola Celo (mCELO) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Moola Celo token can currently be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00003948 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moola Celo has a market capitalization of $7.52 million and approximately $16,354.00 worth of Moola Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Moola Celo has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Moola Celo Profile

Moola Celo’s launch date was October 31st, 2020. Moola Celo’s total supply is 9,762,376 tokens. The official message board for Moola Celo is moolamarket.medium.com. Moola Celo’s official Twitter account is @moola_market. Moola Celo’s official website is www.moola.market.

Moola Celo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moola Celo (mCELO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Celo platform. Moola Celo has a current supply of 9,762,376 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Moola Celo is 0.77161412 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,003.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.moola.market/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moola Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moola Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moola Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

