Moola Celo USD Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (mCUSD)

Moola Celo USD (mCUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 8th. Over the last week, Moola Celo USD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Moola Celo USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moola Celo USD has a market capitalization of $19.53 million and approximately $145,507.00 worth of Moola Celo USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Moola Celo USD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010879 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Moola Celo USD Profile

Moola Celo USD was first traded on October 31st, 2020. Moola Celo USD’s total supply is 19,353,549 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,588,995 tokens. Moola Celo USD’s official Twitter account is @moola_market. The official website for Moola Celo USD is www.moola.market. The official message board for Moola Celo USD is moolamarket.medium.com.

Moola Celo USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moola Celo USD (mCUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Celo platform. Moola Celo USD has a current supply of 19,353,548.838 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Moola Celo USD is 0.99487222 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $69,669.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.moola.market/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moola Celo USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moola Celo USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moola Celo USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moola Celo USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moola Celo USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.