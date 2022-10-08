Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Hits $0.50 on Top Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Moonbeam has a market cap of $200.46 million and $10.13 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00002584 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00086340 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00067111 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00018084 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00030208 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007866 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000270 BTC.

About Moonbeam

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,038,008,956 coins and its circulating supply is 398,305,684 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam (GLMR) is a cryptocurrency . Moonbeam has a current supply of 1,037,974,455 with 398,252,981 in circulation. The last known price of Moonbeam is 0.47948683 USD and is down -0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $12,915,432.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moonbeam.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.