Moonie NFT (MNY) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $411,700.00

Moonie NFT (MNY) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 8th. Over the last week, Moonie NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Moonie NFT has a total market capitalization of $411,700.00 and approximately $71,190.00 worth of Moonie NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonie NFT token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Moonie NFT alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009835 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Moonie NFT

Moonie NFT was first traded on September 6th, 2021. Moonie NFT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Moonie NFT’s official website is moonie.io. The Reddit community for Moonie NFT is https://reddit.com/r/moonienft. Moonie NFT’s official Twitter account is @moonienft. The official message board for Moonie NFT is medium.com/@moonienft.

Moonie NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonie NFT (MNY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Moonie NFT has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Moonie NFT is 0.00020234 USD and is down -3.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $31,208.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moonie.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonie NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonie NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonie NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonie NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonie NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.