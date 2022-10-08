MoonRock V2 Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $728,595.93 (ROCK)

MoonRock V2 (ROCK) traded 31.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One MoonRock V2 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MoonRock V2 has traded down 36.2% against the U.S. dollar. MoonRock V2 has a total market capitalization of $728,595.93 and approximately $32,957.00 worth of MoonRock V2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009801 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MoonRock V2 Profile

MoonRock V2 launched on December 15th, 2021. MoonRock V2’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for MoonRock V2 is https://reddit.com/r/moonrockdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MoonRock V2 is moonrockdao.com. MoonRock V2’s official Twitter account is @moonrockcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MoonRock V2 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MoonRock V2 (ROCK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MoonRock V2 has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MoonRock V2 is 0.000723 USD and is down -5.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $989.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moonrockdao.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonRock V2 directly using U.S. dollars.

