Morgan Stanley Cuts EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Price Target to €185.00

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from €195.00 ($198.98) to €185.00 ($188.78) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut their target price on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €173.00 ($176.53) to €167.00 ($170.41) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($198.98) to €185.00 ($188.78) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $179.00.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme stock opened at $72.47 on Wednesday. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a one year low of $66.60 and a one year high of $110.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.34.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

