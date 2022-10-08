Morgan Stanley Lowers Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Price Target to SEK 150

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from SEK 160 to SEK 150 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Skanska AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Skanska AB (publ) stock opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. Skanska AB has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $26.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.23.

Skanska AB (publ) Company Profile

Skanska AB (publ) operates as a construction and project development company in the Nordic region, Europe, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction, Residential Development, and Commercial Property Development. The Construction segment builds bridges, roads, harbors, quays, hospitals, residences, and schools.

