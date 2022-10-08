Morgan Stanley Lowers Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Price Target to SEK 150

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from SEK 160 to SEK 150 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Skanska AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of Skanska AB (publ) stock opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. Skanska AB has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $26.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.23.
Skanska AB (publ) Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Skanska AB (publ) (SKSBF)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Skanska AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skanska AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.