Morgan Stanley Lowers The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $172.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $195.38.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $151.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $146.39 and a one year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 18,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.2% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

