Morgan Stanley Raises Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Price Target to €47.00

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from €44.00 ($44.90) to €47.00 ($47.96) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

APEMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oddo Bhf cut Aperam from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America cut Aperam from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Aperam in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aperam has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.67.

Shares of Aperam stock opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.16. Aperam has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $64.00.

Aperam ( OTCMKTS:APEMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Aperam had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 15.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Aperam will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.4804 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

