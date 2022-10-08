Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI)

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $66.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ZI. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.89.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $44.40 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $79.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 164.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.02 and a 200-day moving average of $44.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 17,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $746,940.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 577,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,230,498.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 17,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $746,940.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 577,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,230,498.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $618,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,055,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,537,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 609,460 shares of company stock worth $29,118,135. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,222,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,030,000 after acquiring an additional 368,100 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 12,748 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,750,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,611,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,442,000 after buying an additional 492,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Recommended Stories

