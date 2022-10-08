Morgan Stanley Trims Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Target Price to $40.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ally Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.36.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Stock Down 3.9 %

ALLY opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average of $36.75.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.14). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 28,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 9,379 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.