Morgan Stanley Trims Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Target Price to €88.00

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from €91.00 ($92.86) to €88.00 ($89.80) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ARKAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Arkema from €129.00 ($131.63) to €131.00 ($133.67) in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Arkema from €139.00 ($141.84) to €123.00 ($125.51) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Arkema from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Arkema from €120.00 ($122.45) to €110.00 ($112.24) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.38.

Shares of ARKAY opened at $71.82 on Wednesday. Arkema has a 52-week low of $67.88 and a 52-week high of $152.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Arkema ( OTCMKTS:ARKAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.15 by $1.20. Arkema had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arkema will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

