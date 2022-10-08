Morgan Stanley Trims Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Target Price to $48.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

CFG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.56.

CFG stock opened at $35.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.66. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 712,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,708,000 after purchasing an additional 77,587 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $221,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 67,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 49.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 25,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

