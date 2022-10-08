Morgan Stanley Trims First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Target Price to $161.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $167.00 to $161.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

FRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of First Republic Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $183.07.

First Republic Bank Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $137.03 on Wednesday. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $130.35 and a 12-month high of $222.86. The company has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.09.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.35%.

Institutional Trading of First Republic Bank

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 84.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

