Morgan Stanley Trims KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Target Price to $22.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KEY. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of KeyCorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.93.

KeyCorp Stock Down 2.8 %

KEY opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. KeyCorp has a one year low of $15.74 and a one year high of $27.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.28.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 5.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 112,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 5,835 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in KeyCorp by 16.7% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 28,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in KeyCorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 41,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in KeyCorp by 32.0% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 73,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 17,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 65.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,608,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406,238 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

