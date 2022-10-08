Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Buys 2,253 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 5,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 27,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.15 and its 200 day moving average is $47.47.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.