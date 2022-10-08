Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Ben Thompson Purchases 16,764 Shares

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) insider Ben Thompson purchased 16,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 595 ($7.19) per share, for a total transaction of £99,745.80 ($120,524.17).
Ben Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 15th, Ben Thompson purchased 30 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 992 ($11.99) per share, with a total value of £297.60 ($359.59).
Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Performance
Shares of MAB1 opened at GBX 566 ($6.84) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £322.78 million and a P/E ratio of 1,768.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 890.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 982.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.38. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a one year low of GBX 546 ($6.60) and a one year high of GBX 1,500 ($18.12).
Mortgage Advice Bureau Cuts Dividend
Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile
Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 16,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.
