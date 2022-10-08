Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,672 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,167 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $16,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI stock opened at $229.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $273.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.63.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,868,075.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,377 shares of company stock valued at $57,064,982 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.