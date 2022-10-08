Motorpoint Group’s (MOTR) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of LON:MOTR opened at GBX 148 ($1.79) on Thursday. Motorpoint Group has a 1-year low of GBX 145 ($1.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 375 ($4.53). The firm has a market capitalization of £133.48 million and a PE ratio of 778.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 190.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 216.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 580.71.

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and accessories; and commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand. The company operates 17 retail sites across the United Kingdom. It also operates Auction4Cars.com, a business-to-business online auction marketplace platform for selling part-exchange vehicles.

