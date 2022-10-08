MOVEZ Reaches Market Cap of $2.83 Million (MOVEZ)

MOVEZ (MOVEZ) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. MOVEZ has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of MOVEZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MOVEZ token can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MOVEZ has traded up 30.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003292 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010872 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010277 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MOVEZ Profile

MOVEZ’s launch date was June 10th, 2022. MOVEZ’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 511,594,527 tokens. MOVEZ’s official message board is medium.com/@movez_official. MOVEZ’s official website is www.movez.me. MOVEZ’s official Twitter account is @movez_app and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MOVEZ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOVEZ (MOVEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MOVEZ has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 511,594,527.05525076 in circulation. The last known price of MOVEZ is 0.00569857 USD and is up 2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $2,178,254.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.movez.me.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOVEZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOVEZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MOVEZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

