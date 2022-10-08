MovieBloc Price Down 6.5% This Week (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $51.72 million and $2.23 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MovieBloc token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc was first traded on December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,812,806,221 tokens. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MovieBloc is www.moviebloc.com. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc.

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

According to CryptoCompare, “MovieBloc (MBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the ONT platform. MovieBloc has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 14,429,101,268 in circulation. The last known price of MovieBloc is 0.00346425 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $1,903,918.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.moviebloc.com/.”

