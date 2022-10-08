MRHB DeFi 1-Day Volume Tops $329,259.00 (MRHB)

MRHB DeFi (MRHB) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 8th. One MRHB DeFi token can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MRHB DeFi has a market cap of $2.42 million and $329,259.00 worth of MRHB DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MRHB DeFi has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003285 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010872 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010250 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MRHB DeFi Token Profile

MRHB DeFi’s launch date was March 9th, 2021. MRHB DeFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,723,398 tokens. The official website for MRHB DeFi is mrhb.network. The official message board for MRHB DeFi is mrhbdefi.medium.com. MRHB DeFi’s official Twitter account is @marhabadefi.

Buying and Selling MRHB DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “MRHB DeFi Network (MRHB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MRHB DeFi Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MRHB DeFi Network is 0.00719011 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $445,360.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mrhb.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MRHB DeFi directly using U.S. dollars.

