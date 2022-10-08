MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $513.38.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MSCI Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 18,898.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,918,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after buying an additional 3,898,095 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MSCI by 128.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,412,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,640 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in MSCI by 134.9% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,325,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,473,000 after purchasing an additional 761,126 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $437,422,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in MSCI by 312.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,913,000 after purchasing an additional 646,050 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI opened at $419.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $449.22. MSCI has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.24 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that MSCI will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.44%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

