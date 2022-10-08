mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $11.11 Million

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market capitalization of $11.11 million and approximately $437,628.00 worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000569 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,508.00 or 0.99953367 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006847 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002049 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00052662 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010248 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00063930 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022162 BTC.

About mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CRYPTO:MTA) is a token. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official message board is medium.com/mstable. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official website is mstable.org.

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

