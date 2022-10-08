Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,539,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $18,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 67.2% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,484,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,705,000 after buying an additional 3,008,643 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,984,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,476,000 after purchasing an additional 690,788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,483,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,002,000 after purchasing an additional 109,494 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,394,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 5.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,970,000 after purchasing an additional 143,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 12,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $150,936.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,056. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

Shares of MWA opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.87. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $333.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MWA. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet raised Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on Mueller Water Products to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

Featured Articles

