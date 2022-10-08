Multichain Hits One Day Volume of $2.79 Million (MULTI)

Multichain (MULTI) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Multichain has a market capitalization of $75.71 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multichain token can now be purchased for about $4.12 or 0.00021158 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Multichain has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Multichain Profile

Multichain’s launch date was December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Multichain is multichainorg.medium.com. The official website for Multichain is multichain.org.

Buying and Selling Multichain

According to CryptoCompare, “Multichain (MULTI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Multichain has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Multichain is 3.76906585 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $1,581,353.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://multichain.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multichain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multichain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multichain using one of the exchanges listed above.

