Multiplier Trading Down 65.3% This Week (BMXX)

Multiplier (BMXX) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 8th. In the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 65.3% lower against the US dollar. Multiplier has a total market cap of $2,714.58 and $80.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multiplier token can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Multiplier alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010860 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009309 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Multiplier Token Profile

Multiplier launched on February 25th, 2021. Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 tokens. The official message board for Multiplier is multiplierfinance.medium.com. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance. Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @multipliermxx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Multiplier

According to CryptoCompare, “Multiplier (BMXX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Multiplier has a current supply of 1,047,729.586219 with 1,012,441.92799 in circulation. The last known price of Multiplier is 0.00269448 USD and is down -6.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $33.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://multiplier.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Multiplier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multiplier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.