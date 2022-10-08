Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $232.81

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €232.81 ($237.56) and traded as high as €258.80 ($264.08). Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München shares last traded at €251.30 ($256.43), with a volume of 405,177 shares changing hands.

MUV2 has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €305.00 ($311.22) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($265.31) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €242.00 ($246.94) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €325.00 ($331.63) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €245.00 ($250.00) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Monday, September 5th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is €242.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is €232.81.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

