Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

MUSA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Murphy USA Trading Down 2.6 %

MUSA opened at $269.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Murphy USA has a fifty-two week low of $159.97 and a fifty-two week high of $303.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $285.81 and its 200 day moving average is $254.87.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Murphy USA will post 24.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In related news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $327,814.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,155.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total transaction of $14,274,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 463,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,326,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $327,814.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,263,155.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy USA

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 47.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 96.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

