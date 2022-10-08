Musk Gold 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $11,302.00 (MUSK)

Musk Gold (MUSK) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, Musk Gold has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Musk Gold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Musk Gold has a total market cap of $329,965.66 and $11,302.00 worth of Musk Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,384.84 or 0.99993321 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006919 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002083 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00054156 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010317 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00063721 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022387 BTC.

Musk Gold Profile

Musk Gold is a token. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2021. Musk Gold’s total supply is 690,420,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,521,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Musk Gold is https://reddit.com/r/muskgold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Musk Gold is www.musk.gold. Musk Gold’s official Twitter account is @muskgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Musk Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Musk Gold (MUSK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Musk Gold has a current supply of 690,420,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Musk Gold is 0.00965058 USD and is down -2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,429.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.musk.gold/.”

