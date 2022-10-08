Musk Metaverse (METAMUSK) Price Hits $0.0000

Musk Metaverse (METAMUSK) traded down 82.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Musk Metaverse has a total market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $10,610.00 worth of Musk Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Musk Metaverse has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Musk Metaverse token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003290 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010199 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Musk Metaverse Profile

Musk Metaverse launched on November 25th, 2021. Musk Metaverse’s total supply is 499,998,964,008,528 tokens. The Reddit community for Musk Metaverse is https://reddit.com/r/muskmetaverse. The official website for Musk Metaverse is muskmetaverse.org. Musk Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @muskmetaverse_i and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Musk Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Musk Metaverse (METAMUSK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Musk Metaverse has a current supply of 499,998,964,008,528 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Musk Metaverse is 0 USD and is up 11.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $24,921.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://muskmetaverse.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Musk Metaverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Musk Metaverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Musk Metaverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

