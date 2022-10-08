Muslim Coins (MUSC) Trading Down 10% Over Last Week

Muslim Coins (MUSC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Muslim Coins token can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Muslim Coins has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. Muslim Coins has a total market capitalization of $344,907.76 and approximately $14,216.00 worth of Muslim Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Muslim Coins Profile

Muslim Coins’ launch date was July 14th, 2021. Muslim Coins’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,585,880 tokens. Muslim Coins’ official Twitter account is @muslimcoins. The official website for Muslim Coins is www.muslimcoins-ico.com.

Buying and Selling Muslim Coins

According to CryptoCompare, “Muslim Coins (MUSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Muslim Coins has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Muslim Coins is 0.00560088 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,181.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.muslimcoins-ico.com.”

