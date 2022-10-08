MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MVBF. Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of MVB Financial to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MVB Financial from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of MVB Financial to $30.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

MVB Financial stock opened at $26.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $329.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.97. MVB Financial has a twelve month low of $26.70 and a twelve month high of $44.22.

MVB Financial ( NASDAQ:MVBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $38.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 million. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 17.79%. Research analysts expect that MVB Financial will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Donald T. Robinson sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $432,781.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,536.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in MVB Financial by 38.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 703,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,191,000 after purchasing an additional 194,459 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 486,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,200,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 340,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,142,000 after buying an additional 12,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 6.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and internationally. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

