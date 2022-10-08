MyRichFarm (RCH) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.89 Million

MyRichFarm (RCH) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last week, MyRichFarm has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar. One MyRichFarm token can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. MyRichFarm has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and $10,462.00 worth of MyRichFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MyRichFarm alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003290 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010199 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About MyRichFarm

MyRichFarm’s launch date was January 18th, 2022. MyRichFarm’s total supply is 1,123,927,766 tokens and its circulating supply is 417,548,221 tokens. The official message board for MyRichFarm is medium.com/@myrichfarm. The official website for MyRichFarm is myrichfarm.com. MyRichFarm’s official Twitter account is @myrichfarm.

MyRichFarm Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MyRichFarm (RCH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MyRichFarm has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MyRichFarm is 0.00459128 USD and is down -2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2,798.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myrichfarm.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyRichFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyRichFarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyRichFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MyRichFarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyRichFarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.