Mytrade (MYT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $11,190.00

Mytrade (MYT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Mytrade has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Mytrade token can now be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. Mytrade has a total market cap of $10.15 million and $11,190.00 worth of Mytrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010256 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Mytrade

Mytrade’s genesis date was February 8th, 2022. Mytrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mytrade is mytrade.org. Mytrade’s official Twitter account is @mytradeglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mytrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mytrade (MYT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Mytrade has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mytrade is 0.00913647 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5,459.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mytrade.org/.”

