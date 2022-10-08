N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

N Brown Group (LON:BWNG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.
N Brown Group Trading Up 3.5 %
LON BWNG opened at GBX 22.25 ($0.27) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 24.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.82. N Brown Group has a 12 month low of GBX 18.75 ($0.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 51.45 ($0.62). The company has a market cap of £102.46 million and a PE ratio of 556.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.69.
N Brown Group Company Profile
