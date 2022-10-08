Nacho (NACHO) Price Hits $0.72 on Top Exchanges

Nacho (NACHO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Nacho has a total market cap of $714,771.86 and $37,131.00 worth of Nacho was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nacho has traded down 24.9% against the dollar. One Nacho token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00003718 BTC on major exchanges.

Nacho Profile

Nacho’s genesis date was December 8th, 2021. Nacho’s total supply is 1,133,011 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,564 tokens. The official message board for Nacho is nachofinance.medium.com. Nacho’s official Twitter account is @nacho_finance. The official website for Nacho is nachoxyz.com.

Nacho Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nacho (NACHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Nacho has a current supply of 1,133,011 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nacho is 0.72957631 USD and is down -1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nachoxyz.com.”

