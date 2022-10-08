Nakamoto Games (NAKA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $1.96 Million

Nakamoto Games (NAKA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Nakamoto Games has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $404,629.00 worth of Nakamoto Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nakamoto Games has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. One Nakamoto Games token can now be purchased for $0.0621 or 0.00000319 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003290 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010199 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Nakamoto Games

Nakamoto Games’ genesis date was April 14th, 2021. Nakamoto Games’ total supply is 180,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,500,000 tokens. Nakamoto Games’ official Twitter account is @nakamotogames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nakamoto Games’ official website is www.nakamoto.games.

Buying and Selling Nakamoto Games

According to CryptoCompare, “Nakamoto Games (NAKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Nakamoto Games has a current supply of 180,000,000 with 72,360,517 in circulation. The last known price of Nakamoto Games is 0.0629298 USD and is down -1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $406,827.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nakamoto.games/.”

