NanoByte Token (NBT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $304,251.00

NanoByte Token (NBT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 8th. One NanoByte Token token can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NanoByte Token has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. NanoByte Token has a market cap of $7.83 million and approximately $304,251.00 worth of NanoByte Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,497.66 or 1.00003120 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006847 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002154 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00053799 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010259 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00063977 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022247 BTC.

About NanoByte Token

NanoByte Token (NBT) is a token. Its launch date was February 24th, 2022. NanoByte Token’s total supply is 9,994,347,370 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,174,347,380 tokens. NanoByte Token’s official Twitter account is @nanobyte_io. The official website for NanoByte Token is www.nanobyte.finance.

Buying and Selling NanoByte Token

According to CryptoCompare, “NanoByte Token (NBT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NanoByte Token has a current supply of 9,994,347,370 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of NanoByte Token is 0.00647753 USD and is down -1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $40,558.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nanobyte.finance/.”

