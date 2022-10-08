NanoMeter Bitcoin Trading Down 13.2% Over Last Week (NMBTC)

NanoMeter Bitcoin (NMBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One NanoMeter Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, NanoMeter Bitcoin has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. NanoMeter Bitcoin has a market cap of $316,005.61 and approximately $22,990.00 worth of NanoMeter Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NanoMeter Bitcoin Token Profile

NanoMeter Bitcoin was first traded on June 11th, 2021. NanoMeter Bitcoin’s total supply is 4,553,105,930,478 tokens. NanoMeter Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @nmbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. NanoMeter Bitcoin’s official website is www.nmbtc.finance. The official message board for NanoMeter Bitcoin is twitter.com/nmbtc_official.

Buying and Selling NanoMeter Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NanoMeter Bitcoin (NMBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. NanoMeter Bitcoin has a current supply of 4,553,105,930,478 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of NanoMeter Bitcoin is 0.00000007 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $31.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nmbtc.finance.”

