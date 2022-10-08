Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.23.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $67.33 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $60.67 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $197.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.33 to $66.67 in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,079 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.76, for a total transaction of $185,329.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,163.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $125,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,143.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.76, for a total transaction of $185,329.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,163.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,691 shares of company stock valued at $1,850,528 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

Nasdaq Stock Down 3.1 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq stock opened at $57.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $71.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.15. The firm has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 35.45%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Stories

