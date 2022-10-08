Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $70.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $60.67 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $62.67 to $68.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.33 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Nasdaq from $67.33 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nasdaq to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.23.

Nasdaq Stock Down 3.1 %

NDAQ stock opened at $57.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. Nasdaq has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $71.65.

Insider Activity

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $740,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,372,627.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Roland Chai sold 2,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $483,960.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $740,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,372,627.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,691 shares of company stock worth $1,850,528 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nasdaq

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $223,655,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 135.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,674,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,379,000 after purchasing an additional 962,983 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Nasdaq by 181.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,087,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,667,000 after purchasing an additional 700,765 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Nasdaq by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,223,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,572,000 after buying an additional 629,428 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,098,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,993,000 after buying an additional 546,977 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

