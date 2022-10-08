NASDEX Price Reaches $0.0201 on Exchanges (NSDX)

NASDEX (NSDX) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One NASDEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NASDEX has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. NASDEX has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $14,439.00 worth of NASDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About NASDEX

NASDEX was first traded on September 27th, 2021. NASDEX’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official message board for NASDEX is medium.com/@nasdex. NASDEX’s official website is www.nasdex.xyz. NASDEX’s official Twitter account is @nasdex_xyz.

NASDEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NASDEX (NSDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. NASDEX has a current supply of 60,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of NASDEX is 0.02103339 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $17,012.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nasdex.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NASDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NASDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NASDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

