Nation3 Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.47 Million (NATION)

Nation3 (NATION) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Nation3 has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $164,351.00 worth of Nation3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nation3 has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. One Nation3 token can now be bought for about $700.55 or 0.03625481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010808 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009871 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Nation3 Token Profile

Nation3 was first traded on April 7th, 2022. Nation3’s total supply is 42,069 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,103 tokens. The official website for Nation3 is nation3.org. Nation3’s official message board is mirror.xyz/blog.nation3.eth. The Reddit community for Nation3 is https://reddit.com/r/nation3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nation3’s official Twitter account is @nation3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nation3

According to CryptoCompare, “Nation3 (NATION) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nation3 has a current supply of 42,069 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nation3 is 700.02600472 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $148,675.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nation3.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nation3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nation3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nation3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

