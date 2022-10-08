National Bank Financial Comments on Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 4th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 48.82%. The business had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.97.

Shares of NYSE SAND opened at $4.90 on Thursday. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.52.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be issued a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mad River Investors increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 11.9% in the first quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 196,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,325,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 21.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.