National Bank Financial Increases mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Price Target to C$3.00

mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on mdf commerce from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday.

mdf commerce Trading Up 34.7 %

MECVF opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89. mdf commerce has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $5.26.

mdf commerce Company Profile

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

