National Bank Financial Weighs in on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will earn $4.16 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.25.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.69). The business had revenue of C$4.70 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.461 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows.

