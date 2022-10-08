National Bankshares Analysts Give Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) a C$11.50 Price Target

National Bankshares set a C$11.50 price target on Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial restated an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.08.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of TSE:SSL opened at C$6.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.73 and a 12-month high of C$11.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.39. The firm has a market cap of C$2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 15.27.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( TSE:SSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$45.91 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.2296819 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.07%.

Insider Transactions at Sandstorm Gold

In related news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.41, for a total value of C$126,142.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$367,218.07.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

