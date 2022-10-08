National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

National HealthCare Price Performance

NYSE NHC opened at $61.00 on Wednesday. National HealthCare has a 1-year low of $60.24 and a 1-year high of $76.82. The company has a market capitalization of $944.77 million, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.32.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

About National HealthCare

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.