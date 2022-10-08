National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
National HealthCare Price Performance
NYSE NHC opened at $61.00 on Wednesday. National HealthCare has a 1-year low of $60.24 and a 1-year high of $76.82. The company has a market capitalization of $944.77 million, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.32.
About National HealthCare
